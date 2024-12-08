Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Goes down with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Mobley will miss the second half of Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle sprain, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports. He recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes prior to exiting.

Mobley is likely headed for further imaging, and the team has announced the injury is significant enough to hold him out for the rest of Sunday's clash. Dean Wade and Georges Niang should see more opportunities in the frontcourt in Mobley's absence.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now