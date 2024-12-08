Evan Mobley Injury: Goes down with ankle sprain

Mobley will miss the second half of Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left ankle sprain, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports. He recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes prior to exiting.

Mobley is likely headed for further imaging, and the team has announced the injury is significant enough to hold him out for the rest of Sunday's clash. Dean Wade and Georges Niang should see more opportunities in the frontcourt in Mobley's absence.