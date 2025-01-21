Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:56pm

Mobley (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

A right calf strain will hold Mobley out for a third straight game, and the star big man's next opportunity to return to the Cavaliers' lineup arrives Friday against Philadelphia. Caris LeVert (wrist) should continue to be the primary beneficiary of Mobley's absence if he's able to play against Houston, but Georges Niang should also play a more pronounced role from the Cleveland bench.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now