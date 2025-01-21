Evan Mobley Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday

Mobley (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

A right calf strain will hold Mobley out for a third straight game, and the star big man's next opportunity to return to the Cavaliers' lineup arrives Friday against Philadelphia. Caris LeVert (wrist) should continue to be the primary beneficiary of Mobley's absence if he's able to play against Houston, but Georges Niang should also play a more pronounced role from the Cleveland bench.