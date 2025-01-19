Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Out again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Mobley (calf) will miss Monday's game against the Suns.

Mobley will be sidelined for a second straight game after sitting out against Minnesota Saturday. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com previously reported that the Cavaliers were taking a cautious approach with the big man. Caris LeVert moved into the starting lineup Saturday, but he flopped with two points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.

