Evan Mobley Injury: Out again Monday
Mobley (calf) will miss Monday's game against the Suns.
Mobley will be sidelined for a second straight game after sitting out against Minnesota Saturday. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com previously reported that the Cavaliers were taking a cautious approach with the big man. Caris LeVert moved into the starting lineup Saturday, but he flopped with two points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now