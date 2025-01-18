Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley Injury: Out against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 5:10pm

Mobley (calf) will not play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Mobley will be sidelined for just the third time this season. Fedor reports that the Cavaliers are just being cautious and that the franchise was looking to get him a maintenance day before the All-Star break. With Mobley sidelined, Fedor notes that the Cavaliers could move Caris LeVert into the starting lineup.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
