Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Mobley (calf) is out for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.

It's the second night of a back-to-back set, so Mobley will sit this one out for rest purposes, as he continues to work his way back from the calf injury. Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Dean Wade and Larry Nance will see a boost with Mobley unavailable Wednesday evening.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago