Evan Mobley Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Mobley (calf) is out for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.
It's the second night of a back-to-back set, so Mobley will sit this one out for rest purposes, as he continues to work his way back from the calf injury. Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Dean Wade and Larry Nance will see a boost with Mobley unavailable Wednesday evening.
