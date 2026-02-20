Evan Mobley Injury: Sitting out Friday
Mobley has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets due to left calf injury management.
In his return Thursday from a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain, Mobley was limited to just 19 minutes in the Cavaliers' 112-84 blowout win over the Nets, finishing with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block. Though Mobley appears to have emerged from the contest without any setback, the Cavaliers will exercise some caution for the second leg of a back-to-back set. With Mobley sitting out, the Cavaliers could reopen a spot in the rotation for Thomas Bryant, while players such as Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill, Nae'Qwan Tomlin (calf) and Jaylon Tyson could have higher minutes floors.
