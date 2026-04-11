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Evan Mobley Injury: Won't play vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 2:31pm

Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Mobley will join eight other players on the inactive list for Cleveland's regular-season finale, though he should be good to go for the postseason. With Jarrett Allen (knee) and Thomas Bryant (calf) also sidelined, Larry Nance, Olivier Sarr and Tristan Enaruna are all in line to see increased playing time.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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