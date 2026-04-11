Evan Mobley Injury: Won't play vs. Washington
Mobley (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Mobley will join eight other players on the inactive list for Cleveland's regular-season finale, though he should be good to go for the postseason. With Jarrett Allen (knee) and Thomas Bryant (calf) also sidelined, Larry Nance, Olivier Sarr and Tristan Enaruna are all in line to see increased playing time.
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