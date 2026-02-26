Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Mobley (calf)) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Detroit.

Mobley is ready to return from a one-game absence after missing Wednesday's contest against the Bucks. Over his last three outings since coming back from an extended absence, Mobley has averaged 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
