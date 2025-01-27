Evan Mobley News: All-around showing in double-double

Mobley finished Monday's 110-91 victory over Detroit with 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes.

Mobley impacted Monday's contest in multiple ways, leading all Cavaliers players in rebounds, blocks and steals while finishing as one of six players in double figures in a double-double performance. Mobley hauled in his second-highest rebound total of the season, trailing only his season-best 16 boards recorded Nov. 9. Mobley has now tallied a double-double in 19 outings.