Evan Mobley News: Balanced outing in 20-10 showing

Mobley notched 22 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 24 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 win over Dallas.

Mobley was strong in the paint in Sunday's blowout, leading all Cavaliers players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double. Mobley set a new season high in blocks while posting his 22nd double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.