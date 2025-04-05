Evan Mobley News: Big double-double against Spurs

Mobley racked up 25 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over San Antonio.

it was the 35th double-double of the season for Mobley, but it's the defensive contributions of the fourth-year big that have stood out of late. Over his last seven appearances, Mobley is averaging 16.7 points, 9.1 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.7 threes, and he's recorded multiple rejections six times during that stretch.