Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley News: Big double-double in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Mobley supplied 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to Sacramento.

It was the fourth game of the season with at least 30 points for Mobley, who led the team in both scoring and rebounding Wednesday. The All-Star big man has put together a strong month of March through eight games thus far, averaging 19.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, 0.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes while shooting 58.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
