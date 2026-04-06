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Evan Mobley News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:02pm

Mobley (calf) is available for Monday's game against Memphis.

After taking the night off Sunday against Indiana, Mobley is no longer on the injury report. He's likely going to see heavy usage Monday with so many Cavaliers sitting out for this contest.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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