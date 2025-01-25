Evan Mobley News: Cleared to play Saturday

Mobley (calf) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

After missing the last four games for the Cavaliers with a calf issue, Mobley will return to the floor Saturday to take on the Rockets in Cleveland. The rising star is having arguably the best season of his NBA career during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging a career-high 18.6 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and a career-high 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.