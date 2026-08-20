Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Could benefit from new addition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 9:31am

The addition of Peyton Watson could be beneficial for Mobley if Watson's improved outside shooting carries over to Cleveland.

Watson connected on 41.1 percent of his three-pointers last season, and having a credible floor spacer at forward would make it easier for the Cavaliers to continue playing Mobley alongside Jarrett Allen without compromising spacing around Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Watson's defensive versatility also gives Cleveland another option for switch-heavy lineups alongside Mobley, although Watson's career-long reluctance to shoot at high volume makes his offensive fit worth monitoring.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Central Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2026-27 Central Division Preview: Draft Targets & Outlook
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 25
Rotowire Staff
87 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
89 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
89 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 21
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 21
Rotowire Staff
91 days ago