Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Does it all in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Mobley contributed 30 points (10-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 118-115 win over Detroit.

Mobley stepped up and did it all Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell (shoulder) inactive, leading all players in scoring, assists and blocks while ending one rebound short of the double-digit mark. Mobley posted his third game of the year with 30 or more points while matching season-high marks in assists and steals. Mobley has shined as of late, recording at least 20 points and nine rebounds in three of his last five contests.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now