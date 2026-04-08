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Evan Mobley News: Dominates glass in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Mobley finished Wednesday's 122-116 win over Atlanta with 22 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 36 minutes.

Mobley opened Wednesday's game strong offensively with 10 points in the first quarter. The fifth-year big man made more of an impact on the glass, tying a career high with 19 rebounds while also leading the Cavaliers with three blocked shots. He is up to 27 double-doubles on the year (four of which have come over his last six outings), which is 14th most in the Association. Mobley has averaged 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.9 blocks over 30.4 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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