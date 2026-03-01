Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Double-double against Nets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 7:22pm

Mobley ended Sunday's 106-102 win over Brooklyn with 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes.

It's his second straight double-double and 19th of the season. Mobley is still getting rested on the second game of back-to-backs as he rounds into form following a calf injury, and over five games since returning to the lineup he's averaging 15.4 points, 8.6 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 threes a contest.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago