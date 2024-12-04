Evan Mobley News: Double-double against Washington

Mobley finished Tuesday's 118-87 win over the Wizards with 19 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 31 minutes.

The fourth-year big has become a terror on the glass over the last few weeks. Mobley has pulled down double-digit boards in nine of his last 11 games, averaging 17.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals over that stretch while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He's up to 10 double-doubles in 21 contests on the season, putting Mobley on pace to shatter his previous career high on 24 double-doubles, set in 2022-23.