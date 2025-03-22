Evan Mobley News: Double-double in Phoenix
Mobley finished Friday's 123-112 loss to the Suns with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.
The double-double was the 32nd of the season for Mobley, and he hasn't gone more than two appearances in a row without recording one since early February. The fourth-year big has scored in double digits in 14 straight outings since the All-Star break, averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals over that span while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor.
