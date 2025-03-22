Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Double-double in Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Mobley finished Friday's 123-112 loss to the Suns with 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes.

The double-double was the 32nd of the season for Mobley, and he hasn't gone more than two appearances in a row without recording one since early February. The fourth-year big has scored in double digits in 14 straight outings since the All-Star break, averaging 19.5 points, 9.8 boards, 3.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 threes and 0.9 steals over that span while shooting 57.6 percent from the floor.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now