Evan Mobley News: Double-double streak continues

Mobley supplied 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 victory over the Pacers.

Mobley tallied a game-high 13 rebounds while securing his fourth consecutive double-double. Over that four-game span, the big man has averaged 20.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 blocks across 32.8 minutes per game. Mobley put together an extremely efficient outing as well, finishing as the club's third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (35 points) and Darius Garland (24 points).