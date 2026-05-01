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Evan Mobley News: Double-doubles in Game 6 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Mobley notched 26 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 112-110 overtime loss to the Raptors in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mobley turned in an efficient performance en route to a game- and series-best 26 points, albeit in a losing effort. The big man has reached the 20-point mark in back-to-back games and in three of six first-round outings. He also grabbed a game- and series-high 14 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the 2026 postseason. Mobley and the Cavaliers will look to bounce back and keep their season alive in Sunday's Game 7 in Cleveland.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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