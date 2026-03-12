Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Mobley registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-122 loss to the Magic.

Although Mobley's counting stats were terrific, he had a nightmare showing at the free-throw line. That's been a common theme this season, as he's shooting 62.3 percent from the line on 4.5 attempts per game on average.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago