Mobley closed with 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 victory over Washington.

After starting the season 15-for-26 from the field through two games, Mobley went cold Saturday. However, he salvaged his production with season highs in rebounds and assists and blocked multiple shots for a third straight game.