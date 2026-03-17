Evan Mobley News: Double-doubles in win
Mobley provided 27 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.
The star big man tied James Harden for the game high in points, with Mobley reaching the 20-point threshold for a second time in the last three games. The 24-year-old also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, securing his second consecutive double-double and fourth on the month. Additionally, the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year posted a game-high three blocks, swatting multiple shots for the fifth time in the last six games.
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