Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 7:49pm

Mobley provided 27 points (12-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-116 win over the Bucks.

The star big man tied James Harden for the game high in points, with Mobley reaching the 20-point threshold for a second time in the last three games. The 24-year-old also grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds, securing his second consecutive double-double and fourth on the month. Additionally, the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year posted a game-high three blocks, swatting multiple shots for the fifth time in the last six games.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 11
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago