Evan Mobley News: Double-doubles vs. Miami

Mobley finished Friday's 149-128 win over Miami with 23 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Mobley scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of Friday's blowout win and finished as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Max Strus (29 points). Mobley also collected his sixth double-double in 13 games since March 1 and his 24th of the season, which is tied with Ivica Zubac (ribs) and Paolo Banchero for 14th most in the Association. Since the beginning of March, Mobley has averaged 20.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game.