Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Drops 15 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Mobley posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 loss to the Thunder.

After missing the last seven games before the All-Star break with a calf strain, Mobley was also held out of Friday's contest against the Hornets on the second half of a back-to-back as he gets eased back into action. The fifth-year forward had played more than 30 minutes in 13 straight games prior to the injury, so the Cavs still appear to be keeping a close eye on his workload. Mobley might be a risky fantasy option until he's free of any restrictions.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 11
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago