Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Drops team-high 24 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Mobley amassed 24 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 142-126 victory over Memphis.

The 24 points led the Cavaliers on the night as Mobley got back on the court after a one-game absence due to a minor calf issue. The fifth-year big has topped 20 points in six of his last 12 appearances, averaging 20.3 points, 9.7 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 66.9 percent from the floor.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
NBA
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago