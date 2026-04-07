Evan Mobley News: Drops team-high 24 in return

Mobley amassed 24 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 142-126 victory over Memphis.

The 24 points led the Cavaliers on the night as Mobley got back on the court after a one-game absence due to a minor calf issue. The fifth-year big has topped 20 points in six of his last 12 appearances, averaging 20.3 points, 9.7 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 66.9 percent from the floor.