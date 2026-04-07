Evan Mobley News: Drops team-high 24 in return
Mobley amassed 24 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 142-126 victory over Memphis.
The 24 points led the Cavaliers on the night as Mobley got back on the court after a one-game absence due to a minor calf issue. The fifth-year big has topped 20 points in six of his last 12 appearances, averaging 20.3 points, 9.7 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 66.9 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, April 6Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Awards: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Bust & MoreYesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 34 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More