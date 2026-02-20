Evan Mobley News: Eases back into rotation

Mobley logged 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over Brooklyn.

Mobley had a successful return after missing seven games with a strained calf. He nearly finished with a double-double in just 19 minutes as the Cavaliers looked dominant versus the Nets. It was also his first game with new teammate James Harden. The pair will look to grow their chemistry in the games to come.