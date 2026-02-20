Evan Mobley News: Eases back into rotation
Mobley logged 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 victory over Brooklyn.
Mobley had a successful return after missing seven games with a strained calf. He nearly finished with a double-double in just 19 minutes as the Cavaliers looked dominant versus the Nets. It was also his first game with new teammate James Harden. The pair will look to grow their chemistry in the games to come.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Underdog, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 19Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More