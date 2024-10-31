Evan Mobley News: Extends impressive start to season

Mobley produced 25 points (12-16 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 134-110 victory over the Lakers.

Mobley has been one of the best big men in the league during the first week of the regular season, and the fact that he finished with 25 points despite logging a mere 19 minutes goes to show how dominant and efficient he was in this contest while having to deal with the frontcourt of Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis. Mobley has been productive on both ends of the court, averaging 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest in his first five appearances.