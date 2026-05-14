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Evan Mobley News: Flirts with triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mobley ended with 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime victory over the Pistons in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, falling just short of what would have been his first triple-double of the season. At this point, Mobley has basically made Jalen Duren a non-factor, playing a massive role in what is now a 3-2 series lead. Thus far in the playoffs, Mobley has been fantastic, averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. Game 6 will be on Friday in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers will look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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