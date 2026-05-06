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Evan Mobley News: Held in check Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Mobley finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-101 loss to the Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mobley fell one rebound short of a double-double, although he remained relatively quiet on the offensive end, scoring fewer than 15 points for the second straight game. Despite Jarrett Allen playing just 18 minutes due to foul trouble, Mobley couldn't turn his additional playing time into substantial production. Cleveland now trails 1-0 with Game 2 scheduled for Thursday. Should Detroit run with a smaller lineup once again, both Mobley and Allen could remain somewhat limited in terms of their effectiveness.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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