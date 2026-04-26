Evan Mobley News: Kept quiet in Game 4 loss
Mobley chipped in eight points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 93-89 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Mobley was kept quiet on the offensive end, tallying just eight points, the fewest he has scored in these playoffs. He certainly wasn't alone in underperforming, with many of his teammates delivering subpar efforts. With the series now tied at 2-2, the two teams will head back to Cleveland for what promises to be a pivotal Game 5.
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