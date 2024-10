Mobley posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over New York.

The front court duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen are as lethal as ever to begin the season, and they're a big reason behind Cleveland's scintillating 4-0 start. Mobley sports similar results to Allen through four games, averaging 17.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and a whopping 2.5 blocks per game.