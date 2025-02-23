Evan Mobley News: Massive two-way impact in win

Mobley closed Sunday's 129-123 victory over the Grizzlies with 25 points (10-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks across 36 minutes.

Mobley put his fingerprints all over the win, pacing the Cavaliers with 14 rebounds and eight assists in the absence of Darius Garland (hip). Mobley has been on a tear on both ends of the floor over his last seven games, during which he's averaged 23.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes. Mobley's eight dimes Sunday also established a new season-high mark.