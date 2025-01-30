Evan Mobley News: Monster double-double in win
Mobley had 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Heat.
Mobley recorded just his second game of the season with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant double-double, marking his 20th through 41 regular-season appearances. The big man also posted a game-high mark in rebounds, and he finished as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (34 points). In three appearances following a four-game absence due to a right calf strain, Mobley has averaged 13.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now