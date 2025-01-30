Evan Mobley News: Monster double-double in win

Mobley had 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 win over the Heat.

Mobley recorded just his second game of the season with at least 20 points and 15 rebounds in a dominant double-double, marking his 20th through 41 regular-season appearances. The big man also posted a game-high mark in rebounds, and he finished as the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (34 points). In three appearances following a four-game absence due to a right calf strain, Mobley has averaged 13.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 29.3 minutes per game.