Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Nears double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:55pm

Mobley had 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 victory over Orlando.

Mobley led the Cavaliers in rebounds while stuffing the stat sheet during his limited run in the blowout win. Additionally, the big man delivered an efficient performance from the field, tying De'Andre Hunter and Max Strus for the second-highest mark in scoring behind Ty Jerome (20 points). Mobley also swatted two shots Tuesday, marking his 25th outing with multiple blocks through 52 regular-season appearances.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
