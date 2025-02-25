Evan Mobley News: Nears double-double in win

Mobley had 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 122-82 victory over Orlando.

Mobley led the Cavaliers in rebounds while stuffing the stat sheet during his limited run in the blowout win. Additionally, the big man delivered an efficient performance from the field, tying De'Andre Hunter and Max Strus for the second-highest mark in scoring behind Ty Jerome (20 points). Mobley also swatted two shots Tuesday, marking his 25th outing with multiple blocks through 52 regular-season appearances.