Evan Mobley News: Not listed on injury report

Mobley isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Knicks.

After resting Thursday against the Pacers, Mobley will return to action for the second half of Cleveland's back-to-back set. Over his past five games, Mobley has averaged 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.4 steals in 33.2 minutes, but he may not see his full workload Friday, as the Cavaliers already have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up.