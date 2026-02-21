Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Mobley (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Mobley sat out Friday's win over Charlotte -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to left calf injury management. However, he's set to return to action Sunday. The big man returned from a seven-game absence in Thursday's win over Brooklyn, during which he supplied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
