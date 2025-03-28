Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Not on injury report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:51am

Mobley (rest) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Mobley will play in the second half of the club's back-to-back set after receiving the night off during Thursday's win over San Antonio. The star forward has averaged 19.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks across 29.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances. In that five-game span, Mobley has shot 56.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
