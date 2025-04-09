Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Not playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2025 at 3:26pm

Mobley is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to rest, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

The Cavaliers are already locked into the one seed and are thinking about the playoffs, so it makes sense for them to rest most of their star players during the final regular-season games. Mobley's next chance to play will come against the Knicks on Friday, the team's second-to-last matchup before the postseason.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
