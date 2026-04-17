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Evan Mobley News: Off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:32pm

Mobley (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Mobley sat out Cleveland's regular-season finale due to left calf injury management, though he'll return for the start of the playoffs. The big man recorded four double-doubles in his final seven regular-season outings, during which he averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 28.1 minutes per contest.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
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