Evan Mobley News: Off injury report

Mobley (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Raptors.

Mobley sat out Cleveland's regular-season finale due to left calf injury management, though he'll return for the start of the playoffs. The big man recorded four double-doubles in his final seven regular-season outings, during which he averaged 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 blocks across 28.1 minutes per contest.