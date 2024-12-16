Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Playing Monday against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Mobley (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Nets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.

Mobley will return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain, and it doesn't appear that he will be operating under a minutes restriction Monday. Since and including Nov. 1, Mobley has averaged 18.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals over 31.1 minutes.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
