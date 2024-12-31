Evan Mobley News: Poor outing in victory

Mobley supplied seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 113-95 victory over the Warriors.

Mobley couldn't get anything going Monday evening and logged only 25 minutes in a decisive win over the Warriors. the result marks only the fourth time that Mobley has failed to hit double-digit scoring, so the result is more exception than rule for the standout interior option. He snapped an impressive three-game run where he averaged 23.3 points and recorded two double-doubles.