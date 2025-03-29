Evan Mobley News: Poor shooting display

Mobley ended Friday's 133-122 loss to the Pistons with nine points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 33 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland posted solid numbers across the board in this loss Friday, but Mobley was one player who disappointed. The star forward had a rough showing on offense, and he also failed to make an impact in secondary categories, with perhaps the two blocks being the only figure that stood out from his overall fantasy line. Mobley is having a career-best season in 2024-25, but he's been turning things in the opposite direction of late. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six appearances, a span in which he's averaging 17.5 points per game while shooting 34.8 percent from three-point range.