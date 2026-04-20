Evan Mobley headshot

Evan Mobley News: Posts 25 points in Game 2 victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mobley finished Monday's 115-105 Game 2 win over the Raptors in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 25 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 33 minutes

It was another efficient effort from the field from Mobley, who scored 11 of his 25 points in the third quarter and finished as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell (30 points) and James Harden (28 points). Mobley has accumulated 42 points over the first two games of the series while going 17-for-22 (77.3 percent) from the field. The Cavaliers will travel to Toronto for Game 3 on Thursday, looking to go 3-0 up in the series.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Evan Mobley See More
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
NBA
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, April 6
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago