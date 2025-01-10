Evan Mobley News: Posts another double-double

Mobley ended with 21 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 victory over the Raptors.

Mobley recorded a double-double for the third time over his last four games -- and the fifth time across his previous nine appearances. The star forward is having a career-best season in 2024-25, and his two-way impact, as well as a bigger role on offense, has been one of the biggest reasons why the Cavaliers are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. Mobley is averaging a solid 20.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.