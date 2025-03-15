Evan Mobley News: Posts another double-double

Mobley finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 133-124 win over the Grizzlies.

Mobley made his presence felt on both ends of the court and finished with a loaded stat line, although what stands out the most is the fact that he recorded a double-double for the third time across his last five appearances. One of the Cavaliers' most reliable go-to options on offense all season long, Mobley is enjoying a career-best season, and his consistency has been hard to match all season. He's delivering a solid 18.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks in six appearances since the beginning of March.