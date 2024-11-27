Evan Mobley News: Posts impressive final line

Mobley supplied 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 loss to the Hawks.

Mobley tallied his fourth double-double in five games and reached the 20-point threshold for the fifth time in 13 November appearances. The 23-year-old also posted a strong performance on the defensive end, leading his squad in both blocks and steals.