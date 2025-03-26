Fantasy Basketball
Evan Mobley News: Posts massive line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Mobley finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Trail Blazers.

Mobley picked up his 34th double-double of the campaign, and this was his fourth game with at least four blocks. With Donovan Mitchell (groin) sidelined Tuesday, Mobley fared well as one of the focal points of the offense. In 64 regular-season appearances, Mobley is on pace to return third-round value in nine-category formats with 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers per game.

Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
